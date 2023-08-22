Brian Anderson vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brian Anderson is available when the Milwaukee Brewers battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 16, when he went 0-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .224 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 51 of 90 games this year (56.7%), including 15 multi-hit games (16.7%).
- In 7.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 24 games this season (26.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.241
|AVG
|.205
|.320
|OBP
|.300
|.420
|SLG
|.308
|15
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|14
|55/17
|K/BB
|50/19
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Ober (6-6) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
