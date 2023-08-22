The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.460) and total hits (134) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 71.1% of his games this year (86 of 121), with multiple hits 36 times (29.8%).

In 12.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 44 games this year (36.4%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 60 games this season, with multiple runs 23 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .306 AVG .270 .394 OBP .354 .479 SLG .444 22 XBH 25 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 54/30 K/BB 52/31 13 SB 12

Twins Pitching Rankings