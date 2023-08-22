Christian Yelich vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.460) and total hits (134) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 71.1% of his games this year (86 of 121), with multiple hits 36 times (29.8%).
- In 12.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44 games this year (36.4%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this season, with multiple runs 23 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.306
|AVG
|.270
|.394
|OBP
|.354
|.479
|SLG
|.444
|22
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|54/30
|K/BB
|52/31
|13
|SB
|12
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ober (6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.40 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
