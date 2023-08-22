William Contreras vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras (.357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .274 with 29 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.
- In 68.3% of his 104 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (11.5%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (35.6%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (14.4%).
- In 43.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.6%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|55
|.276
|AVG
|.272
|.353
|OBP
|.336
|.442
|SLG
|.442
|19
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|33
|32/21
|K/BB
|58/17
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ober (6-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.40 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
