The Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana will take the field against the Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The Twins are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Brewers (-140). The contest's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -140 +115 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 37 of the 62 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59.7%).

Milwaukee has gone 20-16 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

The Brewers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 126 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-66-6).

The Brewers have covered 40% of their games this season, going 4-6-0 against the spread.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-27 35-30 30-23 39-34 52-37 17-20

