Carlos Correa and Christian Yelich are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Milwaukee Brewers meet at American Family Field on Wednesday (starting at 2:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (9-6) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 26th start of the season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Burnes has 23 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

The 28-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 17th, 1.059 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 27th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Aug. 17 7.0 2 0 0 9 2 at White Sox Aug. 11 5.2 8 5 5 5 3 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 6.0 2 2 2 5 4 at Nationals Jul. 31 6.0 4 2 2 5 3 vs. Reds Jul. 25 6.0 3 2 2 6 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 61 walks and 68 RBI (135 total hits). He has stolen 25 bases.

He's slashed .286/.371/.460 on the season.

Yelich will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 2-for-3 3 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 97 hits with 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 49 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .225/.302/.410 on the year.

Santana brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Correa Stats

Correa has collected 98 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.

He's slashing .228/.309/.401 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has recorded 77 hits with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.

He's slashing .240/.302/.470 so far this season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Tigers Aug. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

