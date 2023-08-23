On Wednesday, Brian Anderson (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Anderson has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has homered in 7.7% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.5% of his games this season, Anderson has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (11.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.2% of his games this year (32 of 91), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .241 AVG .205 .319 OBP .300 .416 SLG .308 15 XBH 8 6 HR 3 26 RBI 14 57/17 K/BB 50/19 0 SB 0

