Tyrone Taylor vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tyrone Taylor -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks while hitting .216.
- Taylor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500.
- In 54.8% of his games this year (23 of 42), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (9.5%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games.
- In 12 games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|26
|.245
|AVG
|.198
|.273
|OBP
|.233
|.415
|SLG
|.346
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|8
|16/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Maeda (3-7) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.13, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.