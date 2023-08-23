Willy Adames vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Willy Adames and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Minnesota Twins and Kenta Maeda on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .212 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 48 walks.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 57.0% of his 114 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 114), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has driven home a run in 33 games this year (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored at least once 41 times this season (36.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|58
|.220
|AVG
|.204
|.296
|OBP
|.295
|.449
|SLG
|.342
|21
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|26
|61/22
|K/BB
|69/26
|1
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.13, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
