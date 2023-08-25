Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Juan Soto and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-San Diego Padres matchup at American Family Field on Friday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Woodruff Stats

Brandon Woodruff (2-1) will take the mound for the Brewers, his sixth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

Woodruff has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in five chances this season.

Woodruff Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Aug. 18 5.1 3 4 4 4 2 at White Sox Aug. 12 6.1 4 2 2 5 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 5.0 4 2 2 9 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 7 5.1 4 0 0 4 2 at Cubs Apr. 1 6.0 3 1 1 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Woodruff's player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 136 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He has a .286/.372/.458 slash line on the year.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 2-for-3 3 0 0 3 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI (99 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .227/.305/.411 so far this year.

Santana takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soto Stats

Soto has recorded 116 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 106 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .259/.399/.482 slash line on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has collected 118 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He's slashed .280/.368/.450 so far this year.

Kim has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 21 2-for-4 2 1 4 6 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Ha-Seong Kim or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.