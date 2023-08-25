Christian Yelich vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 136 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .458. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten a hit in 88 of 123 games this year (71.5%), including 36 multi-hit games (29.3%).
- Looking at the 123 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (12.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.8% of his games this season, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 49.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.7%.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|62
|.303
|AVG
|.270
|.391
|OBP
|.354
|.474
|SLG
|.444
|23
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|59/31
|K/BB
|52/31
|15
|SB
|12
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Darvish (8-9) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 37-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.35), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 20th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
