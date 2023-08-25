On Friday, Mark Canha (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

  • Canha is batting .241 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks.
  • Canha has picked up a hit in 60 of 104 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
  • In 6.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Canha has had an RBI in 28 games this year (26.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 33 games this year (31.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.212 AVG .241
.316 OBP .343
.273 SLG .448
2 XBH 4
0 HR 1
4 RBI 6
4/3 K/BB 2/5
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 4.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 37-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.285 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.
