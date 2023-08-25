Rowdy Tellez returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers against Yu Darvish and the San Diego PadresAugust 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 20, when he went 0-for-2 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is hitting .210 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks.

Tellez has gotten a hit in 45 of 81 games this year (55.6%), including 10 multi-hit games (12.3%).

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 81), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Tellez has driven home a run in 26 games this season (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 24.7% of his games this year (20 of 81), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 44 .195 AVG .222 .256 OBP .313 .373 SLG .389 9 XBH 11 6 HR 6 16 RBI 21 28/10 K/BB 42/20 0 SB 0

