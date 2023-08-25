Rowdy Tellez returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers against Yu Darvish and the San Diego PadresAugust 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 20, when he went 0-for-2 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez is hitting .210 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Tellez has gotten a hit in 45 of 81 games this year (55.6%), including 10 multi-hit games (12.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 81), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tellez has driven home a run in 26 games this season (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 24.7% of his games this year (20 of 81), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 44
.195 AVG .222
.256 OBP .313
.373 SLG .389
9 XBH 11
6 HR 6
16 RBI 21
28/10 K/BB 42/20
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Padres will send Darvish (8-9) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 8-9 with a 4.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 37-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.285 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.
