The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 166 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks while hitting .225.
  • Taylor will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer during his last games.
  • Taylor has recorded a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), including seven multi-hit games (16.3%).
  • In five games this year, he has homered (11.6%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 13 games this season (30.2%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.6%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 13 of 43 games (30.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 26
.263 AVG .198
.288 OBP .233
.491 SLG .346
7 XBH 7
3 HR 2
10 RBI 8
17/2 K/BB 12/3
2 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 4.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 132 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • This season, the 37-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.35), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 20th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
