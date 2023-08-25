William Contreras vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Friday, William Contreras (.404 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 29 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 43 walks while batting .275.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- Contreras is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 106 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.2% of those games.
- He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has driven in a run in 38 games this year (35.8%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 47 of 106 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.280
|AVG
|.272
|.369
|OBP
|.336
|.457
|SLG
|.442
|20
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|33
|32/26
|K/BB
|58/17
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 4.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 37-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.35), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 20th in K/9 (9.4).
