Angel Yin will play at the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, taking place from August 24-26.

Looking to bet on Yin at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Angel Yin Insights

Yin has finished below par 10 times and carded 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Yin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Yin has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

In her past five events, Yin has posted a score better than average in all five of them.

Yin will attempt to make the cut for the 10th time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 34 -2 280 0 17 2 3 $1.2M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will play at 6,685 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,010.

The average course Yin has played i the last year (6,561 yards) is 124 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was in the 53rd percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.08 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

Her 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 91st percentile of the field.

Yin was better than 73% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.66.

Yin shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Yin carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.8).

Yin's six birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were more than the field average (4.3).

At that last outing, Yin's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Yin finished the AIG Women’s Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Yin recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

