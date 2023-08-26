Brewers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (71-57) versus the San Diego Padres (61-68) at American Family Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 26.
The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (10-8, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Pedro Avila.
Brewers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 39 (60.9%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has a record of 21-16 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 58.3% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 559 (4.4 per game).
- The Brewers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|@ Rangers
|W 6-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Dane Dunning
|August 20
|@ Rangers
|W 6-2
|Adrian Houser vs Max Scherzer
|August 22
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Wade Miley vs Bailey Ober
|August 23
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Corbin Burnes vs Kenta Maeda
|August 25
|Padres
|W 7-3
|Brandon Woodruff vs Yu Darvish
|August 26
|Padres
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Pedro Avila
|August 27
|Padres
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Michael Wacha
|August 28
|@ Cubs
|-
|Wade Miley vs Jameson Taillon
|August 29
|@ Cubs
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Justin Steele
|August 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 1
|Phillies
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Zack Wheeler
