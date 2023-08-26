Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres, with Pedro Avila on the hill, on August 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .230 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 50 walks.

Santana will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer during his last games.

Santana has picked up a hit in 70 of 117 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 117), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has driven in a run in 41 games this season (35.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 48 .278 AVG .238 .297 OBP .319 .361 SLG .436 1 XBH 22 1 HR 7 2 RBI 36 6/1 K/BB 38/23 0 SB 2

