MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, August 26
Wondering who will be pitching to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Saturday, including Jordan Lyles and the Royals facing Logan Gilbert and the Mariners.
Keep reading to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the docket for August 26.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Guardians at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (6-6) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-1) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|CLE: Allen
|TOR: Ryu
|19 (103.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (19 IP)
|3.31
|ERA
|1.89
|8.7
|K/9
|7.1
For a full preview of the Allen vs Ryu matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -165
- CLE Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Guardians at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried (4-1) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Ryan Walker (4-2) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|ATL: Fried
|SF: Walker
|9 (47.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|34 (46.1 IP)
|2.83
|ERA
|2.14
|8.5
|K/9
|10.3
For a full report of the Fried vs Walker matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Braves at Giants
- ATL Odds to Win: -185
- SF Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Braves at Giants
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Yankees at Rays Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (8-7) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will look to Tyler Glasnow (6-4) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|TB: Glasnow
|26 (123 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (80.2 IP)
|4.68
|ERA
|3.35
|8.9
|K/9
|12.3
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -185
- NYY Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Yankees at Rays
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Dodgers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (11-6) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to James Paxton (7-4) when the clubs play Saturday.
|LAD: Urías
|BOS: Paxton
|19 (106.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (90.1 IP)
|4.15
|ERA
|3.79
|8.8
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Red Sox
- LAD Odds to Win: -135
- BOS Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Dodgers at Red Sox
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Royals at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Lyles (3-14) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will counter with Gilbert (11-5) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|KC: Lyles
|SEA: Gilbert
|24 (139.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (148 IP)
|6.01
|ERA
|3.77
|6.0
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Royals at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -250
- KC Odds to Win: +190
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Royals at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-5) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Eury Perez (5-4) when the clubs meet on Saturday.
|WSH: Irvin
|MIA: Pérez
|19 (96.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (68 IP)
|4.56
|ERA
|2.91
|7.5
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -210
- WSH Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Nationals at Marlins
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (9-9) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|HOU: Brown
|DET: Rodríguez
|24 (128 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (113 IP)
|4.57
|ERA
|3.03
|10.1
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Astros at Tigers
- HOU Odds to Win: -135
- DET Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Astros at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rockies at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Chris Flexen (1-5) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish (8-6) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|COL: Flexen
|BAL: Bradish
|22 (67.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (127.2 IP)
|7.18
|ERA
|3.03
|6.7
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -300
- COL Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rockies at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Pedro Avila (0-0) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will give the start to Freddy Peralta (10-8) when the teams meet Saturday.
|SD: Avila
|MIL: Peralta
|7 (23 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (133.2 IP)
|1.17
|ERA
|3.91
|11.0
|K/9
|11.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -140
- SD Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Padres at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Chase Silseth (4-1) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco (3-7) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|LAA: Silseth
|NYM: Carrasco
|14 (45 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (88.1 IP)
|4.00
|ERA
|6.42
|10.0
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Angels at Mets
- LAA Odds to Win: -120
- NYM Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Angels at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (2-10) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint (1-6) when the clubs play on Saturday.
|OAK: Sears
|CHW: Toussaint
|25 (134.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (54.1 IP)
|4.54
|ERA
|5.30
|8.5
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Athletics at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -125
- OAK Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Athletics at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rangers at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-5) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will look to Joe Ryan (9-8) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|TEX: Scherzer
|MIN: Ryan
|23 (131.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (126 IP)
|3.77
|ERA
|4.43
|10.3
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Twins
- TEX Odds to Win: -115
- MIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rangers at Twins
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the bump as they face the Pirates, who will counter with Colin Selby (1-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|CHC: Assad
|PIT: Selby
|23 (72 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (8.2 IP)
|3.12
|ERA
|7.27
|6.6
|K/9
|13.5
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Pirates
- CHC Odds to Win: -140
- PIT Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cubs at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (5-0) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will look to Zack Wheeler (9-6) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|STL: Hudson
|PHI: Wheeler
|11 (43.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (151 IP)
|3.95
|ERA
|3.64
|6.6
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -200
- STL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cardinals at Phillies
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Brett Kennedy (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zach Davies (1-5) when the clubs play Saturday.
|CIN: Kennedy
|ARI: Davies
|4 (16 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (57.1 IP)
|5.06
|ERA
|7.38
|4.5
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Reds at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -145
- CIN Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Reds at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.