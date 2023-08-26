The TOUR Championship is in progress, and after the second round Taylor Moore is in 29th place at +5.

Looking to wager on Taylor Moore at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +150000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Taylor Moore Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Moore has shot below par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of his last 16 rounds played.

Moore has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Moore has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

Moore has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Moore has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 25 -4 273 1 19 3 3 $4.7M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

Moore finished 29th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

At 7,346 yards, East Lake Golf Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,005 yards.

East Lake Golf Club checks in at 7,346 yards, 43 yards longer than the average course Moore has played in the past year (7,303 yards).

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was in the second percentile on par 3s at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship was poor, putting him in the 0 percentile of the field.

Moore shot better than just 0% of the field at the BMW Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Moore carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Moore had four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Moore carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship.

At that last competition, Moore had a bogey or worse on 13 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.7).

Moore ended the BMW Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 2.9.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Moore had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards Moore Odds to Win: +150000

All statistics in this article reflect Moore's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.