William Contreras and his .422 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres and Pedro Avila on August 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .276 with 29 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

Contreras enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .389 with one homer.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 107 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.9% of those games.

He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven home a run in 39 games this season (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 44.9% of his games this season (48 of 107), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (12.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 55 .280 AVG .272 .372 OBP .336 .455 SLG .442 20 XBH 23 6 HR 7 26 RBI 33 32/27 K/BB 58/17 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings