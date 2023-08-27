Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres square off against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .380 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 21st in the majors with 564 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.218 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Adrian Houser (5-4) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

He has earned a quality start five times in 16 starts this season.

Houser has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 18 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Rangers W 6-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 8/22/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober 8/23/2023 Twins W 8-7 Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres W 7-3 Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Freddy Peralta Pedro Avila 8/27/2023 Padres - Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs - Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs - Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies - Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies - Home Adrian Houser Aaron Nola

