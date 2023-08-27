Christian Yelich and Juan Soto are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres play at American Family Field on Sunday (starting at 2:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 136 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.370/.452 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 27 doubles, 18 home runs, 51 walks and 67 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .230/.308/.413 on the season.

Santana takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .275 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Wacha Stats

The Padres' Michael Wacha (10-2) will make his 18th start of the season.

He has nine quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Wacha has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Aug. 21 5.1 5 1 1 7 2 vs. Orioles Aug. 15 5.0 3 0 0 5 1 at Reds Jul. 1 5.0 5 1 1 4 2 at Giants Jun. 19 6.0 4 2 2 0 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 14 6.2 4 0 0 5 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soto Stats

Soto has 117 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 108 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .258/.399/.485 slash line on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 26 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has 118 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 61 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.368/.444 on the year.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 21 2-for-4 2 1 4 6 1

