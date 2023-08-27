The Milwaukee Brewers (72-57) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the San Diego Padres (61-69) on Sunday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael Wacha (10-2) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (5-4) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (10-2, 2.63 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (5-4, 4.28 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.28 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 88 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

During 18 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.28 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.

Houser enters the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Houser will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

The Padres' Wacha (10-2) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 2.63, a 3.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.073.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Wacha will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Michael Wacha vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 564 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 135 home runs, 22nd in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Brewers in one game, and they have gone 11-for-22 with six doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over 4 1/3 innings.

