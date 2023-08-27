On Sunday, Carlos Santana (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .230.

Santana enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350.

Santana has recorded a hit in 71 of 118 games this season (60.2%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.2%).

In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (14.4%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Santana has driven home a run in 42 games this season (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 .282 AVG .169 .317 OBP .222 .385 SLG .441 2 XBH 6 1 HR 5 3 RBI 11 6/2 K/BB 11/4 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings