The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 136 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .452. All three of those stats rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

In 88 of 125 games this season (70.4%) Yelich has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 125), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 44 games this year (35.2%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 62 games this year (49.6%), including 23 multi-run games (18.4%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 62 .295 AVG .270 .387 OBP .354 .462 SLG .444 23 XBH 25 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 61/33 K/BB 52/31 15 SB 12

