Two of the league's top scorers -- Jewell Loyd (first, 24.4 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.2) -- hit the court when the Seattle Storm (10-24) host the Chicago Sky (13-21) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Sky vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ

Sky vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 83 Sky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-2.4)

Seattle (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 163.0

Sky vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has covered the spread 16 times in 33 games.

This year, 16 of Chicago's 33 games have hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

With 80.7 points scored per game and 83.6 points allowed, the Sky are sixth in the WNBA on offense and sixth defensively.

On the glass, Chicago is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds (33.1 per game). It is sixth in rebounds allowed (34.5 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Sky are seventh in the WNBA in committing them (13.5 per game). They are seventh in forcing them (13.1 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Sky are fourth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7.8). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.

In 2023 the Sky are best in the league in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and fourth in defensive 3-point percentage (33.5%).

Chicago attempts 31.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.9% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 68.3% of its shots, with 74.1% of its makes coming from there.

