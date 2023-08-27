William Contreras vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Padres.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 30 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 walks while batting .276.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Contreras will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 108 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.6% of them.
- In 12% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 49 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|55
|.280
|AVG
|.272
|.369
|OBP
|.336
|.456
|SLG
|.442
|21
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|33
|33/27
|K/BB
|58/17
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (10-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 2.63 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
