After going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Padres.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 30 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 walks while batting .276.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Contreras will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 108 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.6% of them.

In 12% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 37% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 49 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 55 .280 AVG .272 .369 OBP .336 .456 SLG .442 21 XBH 23 6 HR 7 28 RBI 33 33/27 K/BB 58/17 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings