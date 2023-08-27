Willy Adames and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (84 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres and Michael Wacha on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames has 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks while batting .215.
  • In 67 of 117 games this year (57.3%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
  • He has homered in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Adames has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (29.9%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (12.8%).
  • He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 58
.226 AVG .204
.300 OBP .295
.456 SLG .342
22 XBH 17
14 HR 7
35 RBI 26
64/23 K/BB 69/26
1 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Padres will send Wacha (10-2) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.63, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
