On Monday, Christian Yelich (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.449) and OPS (.820) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this season (88 of 126), with at least two hits 36 times (28.6%).

He has homered in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has an RBI in 44 of 126 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 63 of 126 games this year, he has scored, and 24 of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 62 .291 AVG .270 .387 OBP .354 .456 SLG .444 23 XBH 25 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 62/35 K/BB 52/31 15 SB 12

Cubs Pitching Rankings