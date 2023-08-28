William Contreras and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs and Jameson Taillon on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Padres.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with 115 hits, batting .278 this season with 46 extra-base hits.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Contreras enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .375 with two homers.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 76 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He has gone deep in 14 games this year (12.8%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has driven home a run in 41 games this year (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 50 games this season (45.9%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .284 AVG .272 .374 OBP .336 .477 SLG .442 23 XBH 23 7 HR 7 30 RBI 33 33/28 K/BB 58/17 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings