Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (69-62) and the Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) at Wrigley Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cubs taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on August 29.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (14-3) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (9-6).

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 6-1.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.
  • The Brewers have won in 31, or 50.8%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Milwaukee has been victorious 17 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Milwaukee scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (580 total, 4.4 per game).
  • The Brewers have pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 23 Twins W 8-7 Corbin Burnes vs Kenta Maeda
August 25 Padres W 7-3 Brandon Woodruff vs Yu Darvish
August 26 Padres W 5-4 Freddy Peralta vs Pedro Avila
August 27 Padres W 10-6 Adrian Houser vs Michael Wacha
August 28 @ Cubs W 6-2 Wade Miley vs Jameson Taillon
August 29 @ Cubs - Corbin Burnes vs Justin Steele
August 30 @ Cubs - Brandon Woodruff vs Kyle Hendricks
September 1 Phillies - Freddy Peralta vs Zack Wheeler
September 2 Phillies - Adrian Houser vs Aaron Nola
September 3 Phillies - Wade Miley vs Taijuan Walker
September 4 @ Pirates - Corbin Burnes vs TBA

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.