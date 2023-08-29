Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (69-62) will host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, August 29, with a start time of 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +110. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 7 runs.

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (14-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Corbin Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.65 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 39 out of the 67 games, or 58.2%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 25-12 (67.6%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 31, or 50.8%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 17 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 6-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Brewers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) William Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Mark Canha 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -400 - 1st

