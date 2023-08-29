Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers play at Wrigley Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 66 walks and 69 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped 27 bases.

He has a .282/.370/.455 slash line on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 28 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI (103 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .231/.311/.415 so far this year.

Santana brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (14-3) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 25th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 31st.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Aug. 24 6.0 6 3 2 6 2 vs. Royals Aug. 19 6.0 6 2 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 5.0 6 3 3 7 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 5.1 8 4 3 7 4 vs. Reds Aug. 1 6.0 9 5 4 6 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 122 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashing .320/.366/.543 so far this season.

Bellinger will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a walk and eight RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 0 5 5 1 at Pirates Aug. 26 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has collected 143 hits with 24 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 32 stolen bases.

He's slashing .281/.339/.398 on the year.

Hoerner brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.