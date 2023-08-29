Carlos Santana vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (hitting .282 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .231 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 53 walks.
- Santana will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 over the course of his last outings.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 72 games this year (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.1% of his games this year, Santana has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 39.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.4%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.232
|AVG
|.238
|.323
|OBP
|.319
|.384
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|36
|31/22
|K/BB
|38/23
|4
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season. He is 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.188), and 31st in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
