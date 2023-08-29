The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Cubs.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with 117 hits, batting .279 this season with 47 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Contreras enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368 with two homers.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 77 of 110 games this year (70%), with at least two hits on 34 occasions (30.9%).

In 12.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (38.2%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (15.5%).

He has scored in 51 games this year (46.4%), including 13 multi-run games (11.8%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .284 AVG .275 .374 OBP .337 .477 SLG .446 23 XBH 24 7 HR 7 30 RBI 34 33/28 K/BB 59/17 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings