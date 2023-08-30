Wednesday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (70-62) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (74-58) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on August 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (3-1) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (5-7) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 65 games this season and won 40 (61.5%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 40-25 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 580 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule