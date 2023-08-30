Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (74-58) will visit Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (70-62) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, August 30, with a start time of 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -105.

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (3-1, 2.65 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.97 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 65 games this season and won 40 (61.5%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 40-25 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (61.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (44.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 22 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -500 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.