Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich are two of the players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers meet at Wrigley Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 2:20 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Woodruff Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Brandon Woodruff (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Woodruff has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his six chances this season.

Woodruff Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Aug. 25 6.0 3 1 1 11 3 at Rangers Aug. 18 5.1 3 4 4 4 2 at White Sox Aug. 12 6.1 4 2 2 5 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 5.0 4 2 2 9 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 7 5.1 4 0 0 4 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 67 walks and 69 RBI (139 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.371/.454 on the season.

Yelich hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 28 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 103 hits with 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .231/.311/.415 so far this year.

Santana takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 76 RBI (122 total hits). He has stolen 18 bases.

He's slashed .317/.363/.538 on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 0 5 5 1 at Pirates Aug. 26 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has recorded 143 hits with 24 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 32 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.339/.395 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

