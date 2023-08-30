The Milwaukee Brewers (74-58) visit the Chicago Cubs (70-62) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (3-1) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (5-7) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Brewers vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (3-1, 2.65 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.97 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff (3-1) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 2.65, a 4.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .882.

In six starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Woodruff has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in six chances this season.

Brandon Woodruff vs. Cubs

The Cubs are batting .253 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .417 (14th in the league) with 158 home runs.

The Cubs have gone 3-for-21 with a double, a home run and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.97, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.

Hendricks heads into this outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Hendricks is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Kyle Hendricks vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has the 27th-ranked slugging percentage (.381) and ranks 22nd in home runs hit (138) in all of MLB. They have a collective .236 batting average, and are 28th in the league with 1033 total hits and 18th in MLB play scoring 580 runs.

Hendricks has thrown six innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out five against the Brewers this season.

