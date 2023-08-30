Tyrone Taylor vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyrone Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .516 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 30 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks while batting .204.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (24 of 48), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (14.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 10.4% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (13 of 48), with two or more RBI five times (10.4%).
- In 15 games this season (31.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|28
|.234
|AVG
|.182
|.279
|OBP
|.215
|.438
|SLG
|.318
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 104 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.97, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
