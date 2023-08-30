At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center today, No. 18-ranked Victoria Azarenka will take on No. 44 Lin Zhu, highlighting a 16-match slate in the round of 64 of the US Open. For the live stream, go to ESPN.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: August 30

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - August 30

Match Round Match Time Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Belinda Bencic Round of 64 11:00 AM ET Elise Mertens vs. Danielle Collins Round of 64 11:00 AM ET Taylor Townsend vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Round of 64 11:00 AM ET Lauren Davis vs. Kaja Juvan Round of 64 11:00 AM ET Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff Round of 64 12:00 PM ET Iga Swiatek vs. Daria Saville Round of 64 12:15 PM ET Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Xinyu Wang Round of 64 12:20 PM ET Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Rebeka Masarova Round of 64 12:20 PM ET Karolina Muchova vs. Magdalena Frech Round of 64 1:00 PM ET Victoria Azarenka vs. Lin Zhu Round of 64 1:00 PM ET Xiyu Wang vs. Bernarda Pera Round of 64 1:35 PM ET Anna Kalinskaya vs. Sorana Cirstea Round of 64 2:15 PM ET Jelena Ostapenko vs. Elina Avanesyan Round of 64 4:15 PM ET Jennifer Brady vs. Magda Linette Round of 64 6:00 PM ET Elena Rybakina vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Round of 64 7:00 PM ET Petra Kvitova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Round of 64 9:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Azarenka vs. Zhu

Azarenka is 18-16 on the year, with no tournament titles.

Zhu, who owns a 19-16 record in 17 tournaments this year, has clinched one tournament title.

Azarenka has played 34 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.9 games per match.

In her 21 matches on hard courts this year, Azarenka has played an average of 20.9 games.

Azarenka has won 41.2% of her return games so far this year, and 68.4% of her service games.

Zhu is averaging 20.9 games per match through her 35 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 51.0% game winning percentage.

On hard courts, Zhu has played 26 matches (averaging 21.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set).

Zhu has put together a service game winning percentage of 63.8% on all surfaces (231-for-362 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 38.5% (142-for-369 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Linda Noskova Madison Brengle 6-2, 6-1 Round of 128 Katie Boulter Diane Parry 6-4, 6-0 Round of 128 Ekaterina Alexandrova Leylah Annie Fernandez 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 Round of 128 Tamara Korpatsch Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-2 Round of 128 Ons Jabeur Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 7-5, 7-6 Round of 128 Marie Bouzkova Ashlyn Krueger 7-5, 6-4 Round of 128 Liudmila Samsonova Claire Liu 7-6, 6-3 Round of 128 Martina Trevisan Yulia Putintseva 0-6, 7-6, 7-6 Round of 128 Madison Keys Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-4 Round of 128 Petra Martic Tatjana Maria 6-2, 6-1 Round of 128 Marketa Vondrousova Na-Lae Han 6-3, 6-0 Round of 128 Yafan Wang Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-1 Round of 128 Jessica Pegula Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2 Round of 128 Yanina Wickmayer Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 6-4 Round of 128 Peyton Stearns Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-4 Round of 128 Patricia Maria Tig Rebecca Marino 7-6, 7-6 Round of 128 Clara Burel Caroline Dolehide 6-4, 6-3 Round of 128 Daria Kasatkina Alycia Parks 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 128 Elina Svitolina Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-1 Round of 128 Lesia Tsurenko Elsa Jacquemot 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 Round of 128 Clara Tauson Anastasia Potapova 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 Round of 128 Karolina Pliskova Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-1, 6-4 Round of 128 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Fiona Crawley 6-2, 6-4 Round of 128 Sachia Vickery Donna Vekic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 Round of 128 Eva Lys Robin Montgomery 6-2, 6-1 Round of 128 Kaia Kanepi Barbora Strycova 6-4, 6-4 Round of 128 Greet Minnen Venus Williams 6-1, 6-1 Round of 128 Jodie Anna Burrage Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-4 Round of 128 Qinwen Zheng Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-0 Round of 128 Lucia Bronzetti Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 7-6 Round of 128 Sofia Kenin Ana Bogdan 7-6, 6-4 Round of 128 Aryna Sabalenka Maryna Zanevska 6-3, 6-2 Round of 128

