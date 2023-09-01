Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies will look to beat Freddy Peralta, the Milwaukee Brewers' named starter, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Phillies have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+100). The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -120 +100 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 5-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games. Milwaukee and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 7.5.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have come away with 31 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 23-25, a 47.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 58 of 133 chances this season.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-27 36-32 32-24 42-35 57-38 17-21

