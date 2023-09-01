How to Watch the Brewers vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field on Friday at American Family Field against Freddy Peralta, who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 138 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.
- The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 582 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Brewers rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Milwaukee strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined 1.213 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Peralta (11-8) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- He has 13 quality starts in 25 chances this season.
- Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Pedro Avila
|8/27/2023
|Padres
|W 10-6
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Michael Wacha
|8/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jameson Taillon
|8/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 1-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Justin Steele
|8/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Zack Wheeler
|9/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Ranger Suárez
|9/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|-
|9/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Mitch Keller
|9/6/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.