Carlos Santana vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Carlos Santana and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 54 walks while batting .231.
- Santana enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .389.
- In 73 of 120 games this year (60.8%) Santana has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (14.2%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (39.2%), including 10 multi-run games (8.3%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.175
|.348
|OBP
|.235
|.405
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|4
|RBI
|11
|6/4
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (10-6) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 18th, 1.070 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
