Mark Canha and his .450 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (106 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks while batting .249.

In 59.1% of his games this year (65 of 110), Canha has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (15.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 110), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Canha has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (31 of 110), with two or more RBI 10 times (9.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36 games this year (32.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 13 .256 AVG .250 .348 OBP .340 .363 SLG .475 11 XBH 5 3 HR 2 19 RBI 9 33/17 K/BB 3/5 5 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings