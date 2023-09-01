There are two matchups on Friday's Serie A schedule, including Hellas Verona squaring off against Sassuolo.

How to watch all the action in the Serie A on Friday is included here.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona (2-0-0) is on the road to face Sassuolo (0-0-2) at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Sassuolo (+105)

Sassuolo (+105) Underdog: Hellas Verona (+245)

Hellas Verona (+245) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch AS Roma vs AC Milan

AC Milan (2-0-0) journeys to play AS Roma (0-1-1) at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AC Milan (+155)

AC Milan (+155) Underdog: AS Roma (+175)

AS Roma (+175) Draw: (+210)

(+210) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!