William Contreras -- batting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with 119 hits, batting .279 this season with 47 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Contreras enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 79 of 112 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (38.4%), with two or more RBI in 17 of them (15.2%).

He has scored in 51 of 112 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .284 AVG .275 .374 OBP .341 .477 SLG .441 23 XBH 24 7 HR 7 30 RBI 35 33/28 K/BB 60/19 0 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings