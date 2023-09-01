The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .214 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 51 walks.

Adames has gotten a hit in 69 of 121 games this season (57%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (18.2%).

In 15.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 29.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 61 .226 AVG .203 .302 OBP .293 .452 SLG .339 22 XBH 18 14 HR 7 35 RBI 27 64/24 K/BB 72/27 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings