The Milwaukee Brewers (75-59) are looking for William Contreras to continue an 11-game hitting streak versus the Philadelphia Phillies (74-60), on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at American Family Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-8) to the mound, while Colin Rea will take the ball for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-8, 4.30 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 33-year-old right-hander.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies' Nola (12-8) will make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 4.30 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.30), 14th in WHIP (1.124), and 19th in K/9 (9.4).

Aaron Nola vs. Brewers

The Brewers are batting .235 this season, 26th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .379 (27th in the league) with 139 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Brewers one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-27 with a double and two RBI in 7 1/3 innings.

