The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Phillies.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Aaron Nola TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .234 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 55 walks.

Santana will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 during his last outings.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 74 games this season (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Santana has an RBI in 43 of 121 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 39.7% of his games this season (48 of 121), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .232 AVG .238 .323 OBP .319 .384 SLG .436 15 XBH 22 5 HR 7 17 RBI 36 31/22 K/BB 38/23 4 SB 2

